News

NatWest to implement new behavioural biometrics technology

Tuesday 16 June 2020 14:00 CET | News

UK-based bank NatWest has announced plans of developing behavioural biometrics to replace banking passwords. 

The technology has been developed in partnership with Visa and is expected to increase transaction security, replace passwords, and secure payments. Behavioural biometric technology analyses customer-device interactions during online purchases. It uses the information to confirm the identity of the buyer and does not access or share private data on that device. 

SCA or Strong Customer Authentication is a part of the PSD2 regulation and is an extra layer of security designed to prevent payment fraud and check that it is the cardholder making the payment. Visa will be offering behavioural biometric technology to its clients via its end-to-end authentication solution, VCAS, according to IBSintelligence.

More: Link


