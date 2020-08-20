Sections
News

National Savings Bank Sri Lanka to leverage Payments Risk Management

Thursday 20 August 2020 12:01 CET | News

ACI Worldwide, a global provider of digital payment software and solutions, has announced that Sri Lanka’s National Savings Bank (NSB) will leverage its Payments Risk Management.

NSB is one of Sri Lanka’s public sector banks, with more than 4.000 service points, including branches, post offices, and ATMs.

The bank sought to implement a comprehensive intelligence and financial crime detection management solution, aimed at protecting its customers in real time. In addition to card-based transactions, ACI’s fraud management capabilities allow the bank to address digital payment channels, including internet and mobile banking, mobile wallets, and real-time payments.


More: Link


