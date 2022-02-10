Nametag launches 'Sign in with ID'

Traditionally, people’s accounts are linked to a username and password, or SMS verification, says Nametag, and these accounts can be compromised via methods like phishing and social engineering. When an attacker can impersonate someone, they can access their account.
Sign in with ID works by scanning a QR code to start the authentication, then scanning the users ID along with taking a selfie, which the software then matches, and finally tapping to confirm and share only what’s necessary for that transaction.
Sign in with ID is a way for companies to authenticate users online by verifying people, not passwords. It enables companies to accelerate customer onboarding, support, and transaction efficiency, with a reduced risk of fraud, and without sacrificing customer experience, according to the company.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions