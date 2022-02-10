|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Nametag launches 'Sign in with ID'

Thursday 10 February 2022 14:44 CET | News

US-based authentication solutions company Nametag has rolled out ‘Sign in with ID’ authentication method to access online accounts.

Traditionally, people’s accounts are linked to a username and password, or SMS verification, says Nametag, and these accounts can be compromised via methods like phishing and social engineering. When an attacker can impersonate someone, they can access their account.

Sign in with ID works by scanning a QR code to start the authentication, then scanning the users ID along with taking a selfie, which the software then matches, and finally tapping to confirm and share only what’s necessary for that transaction.

Sign in with ID is a way for companies to authenticate users online by verifying people, not passwords. It enables companies to accelerate customer onboarding, support, and transaction efficiency, with a reduced risk of fraud, and without sacrificing customer experience, according to the company.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, online authentication, fraud prevention, identity verification, digital identity
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like