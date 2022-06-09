NamaChain partners with Shufti Pro

With this partnership in effect, NamaChain has collaborated with Shufti Pro to create a non-custodial identity gateway that provides users with a sole authority over their data; no third party or service provider, not even NamaChain, can access or share the users' data without their explicit consent.
NamaChain's non-custodial KYC/AML system is a blockchain and oracle-enabled solution that verifies users within seconds and never stores their PII data. However, Shufti Pro is an identity verification platform that supports 3000+ types of ID documents in 150+ languages and is used by a clientele across 230+ countries and territories.
This collaboration focuses on making KYC/AML verifications seamless for both service providers and end-users, reducing customer onboarding time to only a few minutes. Under this partnership hood, NamaChain's KYC/AML solution will run identity verifications using Shufti Pro's global ID database. The output will enable vendors to provide their users with a verified digital identity that they can re-use without having to go through the KYC processes again and again.
