Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

MYPINPAD achieves PCI accreditation for contactless payments on mobile and tablet

Tuesday 14 July 2020 14:05 CET | News

MYPINPAD has achieved the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) certification for its Android contactless payments solution.

According to the press release, the solution is certified to accept contactless payments on devices without requiring additional hardware, thus improving the customer experience. 

Moreover, the accreditation follows the company’s recent PCI SPoC certification for its PIN Entry solution – designed for iOS and Android. The offering enables global merchants to democratise payments with integrated, scalable digital customer experiences, replacing traditional POS terminals with smart mobile devices. MYPINPAD’s solution is integrated into third party applications and delivered ‘As-a-Service’, while it reduces costs by meeting PCI security standards through software updates alone. 

Overall, the company plans to expand and wishes to help in increasing mobile device acceptance exponentially from 100 million currently to over 400 million by 2024.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: MYPINPAD, PCI SSC, certification, contactless payments, PCI, SPoC, PIN Entry, merchants, POS, terminal
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like