MyMove and partner Sumsub to scale up internationally

Thursday 31 March 2022 15:05 CET | News

Software company that enables digital fleet sharing and rental experience MyMove has announced its intention to expand globally, with identity verification and KYC/AML compliance platform Sumsub as a partner.

MyMove and Sumsub started their business partnership in July 2020, with the latter providing critical verification steps to customers joining B2B2C MyMove, who must be over the age of 18 to rent or share a vehicle. KYC compliance includes identity document verification and driver’s license checks but, thanks to Sumsub’s white label solution smoothly integrated with MyMove platform, the process is completed on the platform, without taking extra steps or following external links.

The onboarding tool provided by Sumsub requires under 4 minutes to be completed and has reached an 88% average rate pass, which determined MyMove to consider international expansion.

Currently, the platform counts for clients in Belgium, Switzerland, Martinique, the Caribbean islands, French Guiana, and the UAE but it is looking at additional European markets, including France and the Netherlands. 

Keywords: partnership, KYC, eKYC, AML, online security, identity verification, expansion
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
