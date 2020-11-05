MYHSM Payment HSM as a Service now available via Cyxtera

MYHSM has announced its Payment HSM (Hardware Security Modules) as a Service will now be available via an additional cloud aggregator, Cyxtera.
This collaboration will see MYHSM’s equipment hosted in three new and highly connected data centres located in North Virginia, Singapore and Amsterdam, and will use Cyxtera’s service exchange platform which provides on-demand colocation and connectivity services.
Through the new strategic partnership, payment companies around the world can outsource their Payment HSMs to a fully managed, cloud-based subscription service in-region whilst maintaining full PCI PIN compliance in addition to leveraging Cyxtera’s digital ecosystem of network, service, cloud and storage providers.
MYHSM works with any public cloud providers and supports a full cloud adoption strategy with test, shared or dedicated Payment HSM service options. Companies can secure their payment processing and payment credential issuing with the latest Thales payShield 10K hosted in multiple data centres delivering active-active “5 nines” availability and 24/7 monitoring.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions