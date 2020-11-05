|
MYHSM Payment HSM as a Service now available via Cyxtera

Thursday 5 November 2020

MYHSM has announced its Payment HSM (Hardware Security Modules) as a Service will now be available via an additional cloud aggregator, Cyxtera.

This collaboration will see MYHSM’s equipment hosted in three new and highly connected data centres located in North Virginia, Singapore and Amsterdam, and will use Cyxtera’s service exchange platform which provides on-demand colocation and connectivity services.

Through the new strategic partnership, payment companies around the world can outsource their Payment HSMs to a fully managed, cloud-based subscription service in-region whilst maintaining full PCI PIN compliance in addition to leveraging Cyxtera’s digital ecosystem of network, service, cloud and storage providers.

MYHSM works with any public cloud providers and supports a full cloud adoption strategy with test, shared or dedicated Payment HSM service options. Companies can secure their payment processing and payment credential issuing with the latest Thales payShield 10K hosted in multiple data centres delivering active-active “5 nines” availability and 24/7 monitoring.

With a global footprint of 62 data centres in 29 markets and 600 networks, Cyxtera’ PCI DSS certified data centres are perfectly placed to support MYHSM’s payment HSMs services and together the companies can provide global scalability, and security.

