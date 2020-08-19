Sections
News

MYHSM, EFTLab to deliver cloud-based payment solutions

Wednesday 19 August 2020 12:23 CET | News

MYHSM, a global provider of cloud-based Payment Hardware Security Modules (HSM) as a Service, has teamed up with EFTLab, a payment technology company, to deliver cloud-based payment solutions.

This partnership supports fintechs, banks, and merchants with a compliant deployment solution strategy and enables financial companies to test and deploy payment solutions reducing the time-to-market.

MYHSM provides access to a suite of fully managed, PCI complaint Payment HSM services, utilising Thales payShield 10K HSM’s, hosted in multiple Equinix data centres. The MYHSM service is available as a monthly subscription fee which eliminates any need for a physical Payment HSM infrastructure. EFTLab offers its certified PA DSS payment switching platform BP-Node which can be deployed in virtually any environment.


Keywords: MYHSM, EFTLab, fintechs, banks, merchants, PCI, Payment HSM, Thales, payShield, payments
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
