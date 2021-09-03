|
ModusBox partners DocFox

Friday 3 September 2021 12:48 CET | News

ModusBox has partnered with DocFox, a SaaS-based automated business onboarding tool for financial institutions.

The two companies provide a solution that enables banks and credit unions to unlock access to banking core data and onboard any new business.

DocFox provides a white-labeled, paperless experience that handles document collection and validation through automated analysis, performs review and screening of high-risk customers, and a single point of view for real-time tracking of BSA (Bank Security Act) compliance.

ModusBox’s PortX integration platform unlocks access to banking core data through an API layered approach, allowing FIs to connect DocFox and other fintech solutions to core applications and real-time payment channels.


Keywords: partnership, digital onboarding, banks, SaaS, data, API
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
