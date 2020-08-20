Mitek, Nova Credit to streamline the process of establishing US credit for immigrants

Mitek, a provider of identity verification software solutions, has partnered with Nova Credit, a cross-border consumer credit reporting startup, to help immigrants in the US use their international credit to establish a US credit history.
Recent data released by the Pew Research Center shows that non-US born residents make up almost 14%of America’s current population, while there are almost 15 million temporary or permanent legal residents currently in the country. These individuals are over-represented amongst the ’credit invisible’ population, and they face issues accessing products and services in the US despite often having a well-established financial history in their previous country of residence.
Nova Credit partners with credit bureaus and data partners around the world to deliver international credit and bank transaction data to lenders in the US, translating this data into a US-equivalent credit score. Through its Credit Passport, Nova Credit accelerates the integration of these consumers into the US financial system. In the past, it would have taken approximately five years to build home country-equivalent credit history for consumers new to the US.
By integrating Mitek’s Mobile Verify identity verification technology into its system, Nova Credit now also allows lenders to identify and mitigate risk to comply with current US KYC regulations. Using the Nova Credit mobile-first system with Mobile Verify, an applicant can verify their identity on their smartphone by submitting a photo of their government-issued ID and selfie, and lenders can analyse these submissions to prevent fraud.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions