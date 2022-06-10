Middesk raises USD 57 mln in Series B round

The round was co-led by private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners and Canapi Ventures, with additional investments from existing investors Sequoia and Accel, as well as Gaingels. Middesk will use the capital to invest in new and existing products, scale the team, and educate the market about business identity.
Middesk was founded in 2019 to address the downstream effects and resulting challenges of onboarding new business customers. Middesk's infrastructure solution provides the tools, data, and documents needed by banks, insurers, credit card companies, lenders, payment firms, payroll companies, and other service providers to automate onboarding in regulated industries.
Its platform provides data on businesses in the US and automatically notifies service providers of changes to its customer base, enabling them to make informed decisions during and after onboarding. This allows service providers to form an accurate picture of their customers and offer the critical products their customers need to establish, operate, and maintain their businesses.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions