McAfee and Telstra partner to bring security solutions in Australia

The partnership will grant both new and existing Telstra customers access to McAfee’s security solutions to deliver privacy protection through its integrated range of computer services, including antivirus, parental control, ID protection, VPNs, across multiple tech devices, including PCs, laptops, and smartphones.
McAfee’s platform offers a wide suite of mobile security solutions while blocking viruses, malware, ransomware, phishing, and spyware attacks.
To activate Device Security, Telstra customers simply must go in store or online, on the company’s mobile app. Eligible customers benefit from a three-month free trial of the McAfee complete protection package and will be automatically charges AUD 10 per month after their free trial expires.
