Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

McAfee and Telstra partner to bring security solutions in Australia

Monday 11 July 2022 14:20 CET | News

Global online computer protection platform McAfee and Australia-based telecommunications and technology company Telstra have joined forces to deliver strong protection, privacy, and identity to customers across multiple activities, devices, and locations across Australia.

The partnership will grant both new and existing Telstra customers access to McAfee’s security solutions to deliver privacy protection through its integrated range of computer services, including antivirus, parental control, ID protection, VPNs, across multiple tech devices, including PCs, laptops, and smartphones.

McAfee’s platform offers a wide suite of mobile security solutions while blocking viruses, malware, ransomware, phishing, and spyware attacks. 

To activate Device Security, Telstra customers simply must go in store or online, on the company’s mobile app. Eligible customers benefit from a three-month free trial of the McAfee complete protection package and will be automatically charges AUD 10 per month after their free trial expires.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: identity theft, digital identity, data protection, identity fraud, online security, cybersecurity, cybercrime
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: McAfee, Telstra
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

McAfee

|

Telstra

|
Discover all the Company news on McAfee and other articles related to McAfee in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like