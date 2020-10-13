|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Mastercard, Signzy to offer video-based KYC onboarding

Tuesday 13 October 2020 13:47 CET | News

Mastercard has announced a partnership with Signzy, a regtech startup based in India, to enable Signzy’s video-based KYC solution for its banking customers.

With this partnership, Mastercard customers will benefit from a paperless, remote and secure onboarding solution for end-users. Deployment of Video KYC will allow end-users to complete and submit their KYC application from their homes. This would be faster than the traditional paper-based KYC process.

Backed by AI and machine learning (ML) technologies, Signzy’s Video KYC solution features security protocols to prevent unauthorized system intrusion or attempted fraud. Further, the solution offers scalability to deal with high volumes of video KYC transactions.

In India, this launch will further Mastercard’s goal to help with financial inclusion by enabling individuals and small businesses to go online.



More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Mastercard, Signzy, partnership, KYC, onboarding, AI, ML, India, Asia, APAC, financial inclusion
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like