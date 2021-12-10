|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Mastercard partners with JKB to introduce biometric card in Jordan

Friday 10 December 2021 14:37 CET | News

Global payments processor Mastercard has tied up with JKB to launch the first World Elite card using biometric authentication in the MEA region.

The card named the Jordan Kuwait Bank Biometric World Elite Mastercard becomes the first World Elite card issued by the company that displays biometric authentication in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, paving the way towards a global integration of the biometric security standard in banking.

The partnership between Mastercard and Jordan Kuwait Bank (JKB) will allow cardholders to use a pre-registered fingerprint at any standard sale terminal point instead of PIN, adding a new security layer for fighting against fraud purposes and digital identity theft. 

Mastercard continues its investment in innovation after it acquired, back in June 2021, Ekata company to extend its identity verification efforts and ensure secure and safe digital transactions for both consumers and merchants. 

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: biometric authentication, biometrics, Mastercard, digital identity, contactless payments, online security, expansion
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Jordan
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like