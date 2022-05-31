Mastercard launches Experience Centre for cybersecurity

Representatives from Mastercard stated that building on the innovations developed at their Centre of Excellence in Vancouver, this new Experience Centre offers a venue for industry collaboration to anticipate and neutralise cyber threats to the global digital economy.
Announced in 2020, Mastercard’s Global Intelligence and Cyber Centre of Excellence is innovating in cyber and intelligence (C&I), artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT). Research from the Centre is already augmenting Mastercard solutions, combining the Centre’s biometric security algorithms with existing cyber capabilities is creating new approaches to enhance online security.
As of May 2022, the Centre of Excellence has filed more than 30 local patents that will secure cyberspace by building confidence in connected devices, reducing the presence of malicious bots, bad human actors, and establishing a seamless experience for online interactions.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions