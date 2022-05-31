Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Mastercard launches Experience Centre for cybersecurity

Tuesday 31 May 2022 12:30 CET | News

Mastercard has rolled out its Experience Centre where international tech communities are invited to collaborate on cybersecurity innovation.

Representatives from Mastercard stated that building on the innovations developed at their Centre of Excellence in Vancouver, this new Experience Centre offers a venue for industry collaboration to anticipate and neutralise cyber threats to the global digital economy.

Announced in 2020, Mastercard’s Global Intelligence and Cyber Centre of Excellence is innovating in cyber and intelligence (C&I), artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT). Research from the Centre is already augmenting Mastercard solutions, combining the Centre’s biometric security algorithms with existing cyber capabilities is creating new approaches to enhance online security.

As of May 2022, the Centre of Excellence has filed more than 30 local patents that will secure cyberspace by building confidence in connected devices, reducing the presence of malicious bots, bad human actors, and establishing a seamless experience for online interactions.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cybersecurity, fraud prevention, fraud detection, product launch, artificial intelligence, IOT
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Mastercard
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

Mastercard

|
Discover all the Company news on Mastercard and other articles related to Mastercard in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like