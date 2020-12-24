|
News

Malaysia to focus on security and privacy for its biometric NID initiative

Thursday 24 December 2020

Biometric Update has reported that the Malaysian government will focus on citizens’ data privacy and security for the implementation of the country’s biometric National Digital Identity (NID) framework.

Although MyKad, the country’s multi-purpose biometric digital identity card, will not be replaced by the NID initiative, it will be used alongside. The Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu) will be leading the framework, in collaboration with Malaysia’s National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa). Also, CyberSecurity Malaysia has been formed to find the best solution in terms of data security.

Identity verification can be made physically with MyKad and online, which could also prevent cyber-issues such as identity fraud and document falsification. In addition, the digital identity could be used for electronic healthcare records, online government services, digital KYC by financial institutions, and authentication for government benefits distribution among others. The system will include support for biometric verification with facial, fingerprint or iris recognition.


More: Link


Keywords: Malaysia, data security, biometrics, national digital ID, product launch, National Digital Identity, NID, MyKad, KYC
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Malaysia
