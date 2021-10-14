|
LV= GI partners with LexisNexis for anti-fraud technology

Thursday 14 October 2021

UK-based insurer LV= GI has teamed up with US-based regulatory and business information provider LexisNexis to incorporate the latter’s fraud risk scoring.

LexisNexis’ Emailage Rapid uses the email address and other personal information provided during the insurance application process to verify the applicant’s identity and check if they are linked to any fraudulent activity. A risk score is generated at the point of quote, indicating whether the identity is genuine and whether it has previously been linked to fraud.

This identity check is part of a swift risk assessment process via the LexisNexis Informed Quotes platform, which offers a single point of entry to a range of data to help inform insurance providers in their quoting decisions, LexisNexis said.


Keywords: LexisNexis, digital identity, risk management, credit card, identity verification
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United Kingdom
