News

LexisNexis Risk Solutions enters agreement to acquire Emailage

Tuesday 4 February 2020 10:48 CET | News

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has entered into an agreement to acquire fraud prevention and risk management solutions provider Emailage.

As per the agreement, Emailage will become a part of the Business Services group of LexisNexis Risk Solutions. The reason behind LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ decision to acquire Emailage demonstrates the company's commitment to augment organic growth with strategic acquisitions. Although LexisNexis Risk Solutions has already a commercial partnership with Emailage to offer email risk assessment to customers, this further integration of Emailage's capabilities will build a more complete picture of risk in today's global mobile and digital economy.

Emailage’s goal is to help organisations reduce online fraud by building multi-dimensional profiles associated with customer email addresses to render predictive risk scores. The company’s contributory network database will facilitate the LexisNexis Digital Identity Network, which analyses an average of 39.9 billion transactions annually to provide organisations with actionable insight into the world's threat landscape, Yahoo Finance reveals. The transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory consents and is expected to close in Q1 of 2020.


Keywords: LexisNexis Risk Solutions, acquisition, Emailage, fraud prevention, risk management, digital economy, online fraud, risk scores
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
