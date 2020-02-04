LexisNexis Risk Solutions enters agreement to acquire Emailage

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has entered into an agreement to acquire fraud prevention and risk management solutions provider Emailage.
As per the agreement, Emailage will become a part of the Business Services group of LexisNexis Risk Solutions. The reason behind LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ decision to acquire Emailage demonstrates the company's commitment to augment organic growth with strategic acquisitions. Although LexisNexis Risk Solutions has already a commercial partnership with Emailage to offer email risk assessment to customers, this further integration of Emailage's capabilities will build a more complete picture of risk in today's global mobile and digital economy.
Emailage’s goal is to help organisations reduce online fraud by building multi-dimensional profiles associated with customer email addresses to render predictive risk scores. The company’s contributory network database will facilitate the LexisNexis Digital Identity Network, which analyses an average of 39.9 billion transactions annually to provide organisations with actionable insight into the world's threat landscape, Yahoo Finance reveals. The transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory consents and is expected to close in Q1 of 2020.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions