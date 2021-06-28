|
Lazada rolls out public bug bounty programme

Monday 28 June 2021 15:12 CET | News

Lazada, a Philippines-based ecommerce platform, has announced the rollout of a public bug bounty programme.

The company started a private bug bounty programme to increase its chances of detecting software vulnerabilities and augment the work of its penetration testing teams, and it recently extended the initiative to a bigger pool of security researchers through a public bug bounty programme.

Teaming up with YesWeHack, a global bug bounty and vulnerability disclosure platform, Lazada is now offering security researchers up to USD 10,000 per bounty, with a focus on data security.

Since the launch of its private bug bounty programme, Lazada has worked with more than 100 ethical hackers to surface vulnerabilities, awarding over $150,000 in bounties to security researchers.


::: more





