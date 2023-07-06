LAB Group integrates with DocuSign

DocuSign’s e-signature platform is now integrated with LAB’s highly standardised client onboarding platform. The integration provides financial advisers with the capacity to digitise the signature and witnessing requirements for Limited Power of Attorney (POA) documentation. This accelerates advisers’ action on their clients’ behalf to open and activate new accounts.
The first organisation to benefit from LAB Group’s integration with DocuSign is Integrated Portfolio Solutions (Integrated), a new customer for LAB. Integrated’s unique combination of technology and services removes the burden of portfolio administration and reporting for private client businesses and family offices. As a ‘whole-of-wealth’ non-custodial platform, Integrated enables its clients to retain an investment universe that is completely unconstrained by investment administration considerations or Excel spreadsheets.
Officials from Integrated Portfolio Solutions said they are happy to join the LAB Network and are looking forward to bringing its convenience and connectivity to Integrated customers and their clients. They are particularly satisfied to partner with LAB as its integration with DocuSign goes live. It’s a clear value-add to offer their customers a virtual dotted line on which they can leave a digital wet signature which is fully auditable and verifiable. This will let clients open new investment accounts at the touch of a button, reducing the onboarding process from days to minutes.
In response to the partnership, LAB Group’s representatives expressed their satisfaction in welcoming Integrated to the LAB Network while simultaneously announcing a fresh integration between DocuSign and their digital onboarding platform. This integration offers a multitude of advantages. Firstly, it saves time for advisers when initiating applications. Secondly, it streamlines the subsequent account opening process for various investment products. Lastly, it further enhances their existing upstream and downstream connectivity in stockbroking, leveraging the robust network effects already present in the LAB Network. The integration has been designed to scale effectively, ensuring that all members of the LAB Network can reap its benefits.
