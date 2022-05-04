KYC Portal launches Corporate Source Register

This module allows any KYCP user to trigger searches with selected third-party providers from within the product; a feature that allows you to review the results, choose the corporate or individual that you would like to import the data for (including all the related parties and key principles behind said corporate), all at a click of a button.
The module also allows you to view the differences between the data you already have in KYCP as well as the data that the third party provided for comparison purposes. You can then decide which data you would like to store in KYCP. Upon import, KYCP will build the entire hierarchy with the related parties and documents that the third party provided.
This is the first phase of this module in KYCP. This will allow for more consistency and certainty on the data being imported and will include other features such as ongoing monitoring of imported applications.
