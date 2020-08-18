Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Kumbaya App, AU10TIX team up to offer safety to gigsters

Tuesday 18 August 2020 11:50 CET | News

The Kumbaya App, a marketplace for parents to hire trusted teens for paid gigs, has announced its partnership with AU10TIX, an ID verification and authentication platform trusted by Google, PayPal, and more. 

Via this partnership, the app onboarding process will now include automated verification powered by AU10TIX’s Secure.Me solution with Smart Document Capture to ensure safety for Kumbaya App parents and teen gigsters. As part of the platform’s safety measures, the Kumbaya App only uses the parent of the teen’s contact book and social networks to connect the gigster with parents in need of care services.

Once the Kumbaya App is downloaded, parents are prompted to create an account and enter their date of birth, phone number, and one valid ID. These are verified in seconds by the AU10TIX server. Parents are asked to submit a selfie to confirm face-to-face identity matches, and once the results return as positive, they are approved to join the Kumbaya App community, whether they are looking to promote their teens for paid gig work or seek help from trusted teens in their networks.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Kumbaya App, partnership, AU10TIX, safety, ID, identity, onboarding, authentication, verification
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like