Kumbaya App, AU10TIX team up to offer safety to gigsters

Via this partnership, the app onboarding process will now include automated verification powered by AU10TIX’s Secure.Me solution with Smart Document Capture to ensure safety for Kumbaya App parents and teen gigsters. As part of the platform’s safety measures, the Kumbaya App only uses the parent of the teen’s contact book and social networks to connect the gigster with parents in need of care services.
Once the Kumbaya App is downloaded, parents are prompted to create an account and enter their date of birth, phone number, and one valid ID. These are verified in seconds by the AU10TIX server. Parents are asked to submit a selfie to confirm face-to-face identity matches, and once the results return as positive, they are approved to join the Kumbaya App community, whether they are looking to promote their teens for paid gig work or seek help from trusted teens in their networks.
