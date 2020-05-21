Kompli-Global, Yoti to tackle fraudsters and money launderers with verified identities

Kompli-Global, a regtech AML specialist, has formed a strategic partnership with digital identity and credential management platform, Yoti, to fight money launderers.
Kompli-Global recently launched a remote corporate onboarding platform called Kompli-QED that combines its proprietary solutions alongside services from third party providers. Yoti is the latest to add its expertise into the platform.
Yoti verifies the identity of everyone, authenticates a trusted identity document, and verifies it is presented by the live human being to whom it belongs. An individual is asked to capture an image of a government-issued photo identity document such as a passport, driving licence or national identity card, and take a ‘selfie’. Technology and human agents conduct comparison analysis to confirm that the ‘selfie’ is the same person as the photo on the ID document. It also verifies that it is an image of a real person in front of a camera, not a spoof through an automated bot, mask, or photo.
The system then checks the integrity of the security features on the document to ensure it is an authentic and unexpired document. Kompli-Global then retains the image of both the ID document and the ‘selfie’ for audit and future remediation purposes.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions