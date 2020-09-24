Kompli-Global rolls out new outsourced KYC offering

Kompli-Global, the regtech AML specialist, has announced the launch of its outsourced KYC solution, Kompli-Outsource.
By harnessing AI and human expertise to provide information for regulated entities during the onboarding process (the decision to onboard a customer is that of the regulated entity), Kompli-Outsource will help those companies by allowing them to focus on what they do best and generate revenue.
This will be achieved first by basic corporate KYC due diligence reports, delivering AML due diligence information relating to a company and its people. The reports are completed via Kompli-Konnect for corporate ownership structure verification, UBO, PSC, and principal officer identification and CRN, registered address, and shareholder confirmation. Additional checks include PEP, sanction, and enforcement watchlists on all subjects, including adverse media search, as well as identity verification for proof of ID, proof of address and document authentication, facial recognition, and liveness confirmation.
Kompli-Outsource also builds in risk screening via Kompli-IQ for adverse information alerts by interrogating a variety of data sources, alongside Kompli-RiskCheck, which provides an added potential fraud and risk indicator search of over 45 risk scenarios to alert companies to potential threat situations or circumstances that may need further investigation. Kompli-SecureMeet removes the need for face-to-face meetings which can delay account opening, and it reduces friction within the customer journey by enabling this to all be done remotely.
The final step in the Kompli-Outsource journey is an adverse information search. Kompli-IQ plus provides deep web screening for negative information, adverse events, and bad actors.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
