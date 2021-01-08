Kharon, Accuity partner to advance sanctions-related risk screening

According to the press release, with this partnership, Kharon sanctions-related risk data can now be used with the Firco suite of financial crime screening solutions from Accuity. Firco users can leverage Kharon data to add greater depth to sanctions-related risk coverage, including majority-owned subsidiaries of sanctioned actors (Kharon 50 Plus), minority-owned subsidiaries of sanctioned actors, entities controlled or led by sanctioned actors, and other risk typologies. This combination seeks to improve screening accuracy and easily adjust to specific risk policies.
Furthermore, according to the recently released Accuity Sanctions Pulse, the global economic sanctions landscape was especially active during the third quarter of 2020 as regulators continued to impose sanctions across a number of issues.
Therefore, screening against majority-owned subsidiaries of Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), European Union, and United Nations sanctioned firms has increasingly become industry standard, but the steady expansion of companies and individuals placed on sanctions lists has made it increasingly important to keep pace with the changes and make the necessary adjustments to data and systems.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions