Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Keesing offers digital identity verification services for org to address COVID-19 pandemic

Thursday 30 April 2020 14:48 CET | News

Keesing Technologies has made available its digital identity verification services and databases to essential organisations that need identity proofing while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is a global identity verification provider, and by using its identity verification services organisations can screen and proof the identities of individuals remotely.

Keesing’s digital identity verification solutions, part of its AuthentiScan product suite, are suited for automated, remote identity proofing. AuthentiScan combines the company’s ID document verification technology with essential biometric checks to perform identity verifications. Organisations that need reference material for examining the authenticity of ID documents, can now similarly rely on the information available on Documentchecker without any restrictions.

Organisations that wish to be eligible for free access to Keesing’s identity verification are requested to apply via an online form on Keesing’s website www.keesingtechnologies.com.
More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: digital identity verification, Covid-19, identity verification, AuthentiScan, KYC, AML, Documentchecker, Keesing
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like