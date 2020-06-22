Kasada raises USD 10 mln to fuel US expansion and product development

Kasada, a web traffic security solution and services provider, has raised USD 10 million in Series B funding.
The company plans to use the proceeds to fuel its continued US expansion and new product development. Cybersecurity venture capital specialist Ten Eleven Ventures led the round, joined by existing investors Main Sequence Ventures and Westpac’s venture capital arm, Reinventure.
Kasada points to Intellectual Property (IP) and price scraping as creating direct, persistent, ongoing damage, for instance by preventing businesses from selling when their prices are systematically undercut. Scraping issues, often unseen and unknown, are not just CISO-level concerns.
Founded in Australia in 2015, Kasada staked its claim to the US market in 2019 with the establishment of its New York headquarters. The announcement will fuel Kasada’s next phase of expansion, allow Kasada to build out its sales and marketing organization and enable it to continue to invest in new product development.
