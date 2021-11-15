|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

JumpCloud integrates ConnectWise's technology

Monday 15 November 2021 10:16 CET | News

JumpCloud has announced an integration with ConnectWise to enable managed service providers (MSPs) to connect their clients’ users to virtually any IT resource, on-prem and in the cloud, from a single pane of glass.

The ConnectWise integration, coming in early 2022, is part of JumpCloud’s broader investment to the 1,300 MSP partners that use the JumpCloud Directory Platform to secure clients’ identities and devices to enable identity and access management (IAM), unified endpoint management (UEM), mobile device management (MDM), Zero Trust conditional access, single-sign on (SSO) services, and more.

The ConnectWise integration will simplify administrative tasks by automating account management between ConnectWise Manage and JumpCloud accounts, enabling an automated process for client billing that reduces the time needed to update ConnectWise information while increasing the service provider’s confidence in the accuracy of billable items.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: expansion, partnership, cloud
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like