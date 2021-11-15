JumpCloud integrates ConnectWise's technology

The ConnectWise integration, coming in early 2022, is part of JumpCloud’s broader investment to the 1,300 MSP partners that use the JumpCloud Directory Platform to secure clients’ identities and devices to enable identity and access management (IAM), unified endpoint management (UEM), mobile device management (MDM), Zero Trust conditional access, single-sign on (SSO) services, and more.
The ConnectWise integration will simplify administrative tasks by automating account management between ConnectWise Manage and JumpCloud accounts, enabling an automated process for client billing that reduces the time needed to update ConnectWise information while increasing the service provider’s confidence in the accuracy of billable items.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions