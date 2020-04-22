Jumio, Playtech join forces for remote onboarding and eKYC for the gambling industry

As part of the agreement, Jumio joins Playtech’s SAAS programme, whereby Playtech’s operators and suppliers across the industry’s popular product categories, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker, are given access to a range of different enabling technologies and services.
Jumio’s ID Verification and Document Verification solutions are available to Playtech’s ecosystem of operators to support them as they onboard new customers and help comply with emerging regulations across the industry. With Jumio ID Verification, gambling operators are able to establish the genuine identity of their remote players by verifying government-issued identity documents. The company’s Document Verification enables new players to verify their address using their smartphone or webcam, instead of physically visiting a casino. It allows customers to quickly scan documents such as utility bills, credit card statements, and bank statements, even if the documents are crumpled or creased.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions