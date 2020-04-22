Sections
News

Jumio, Playtech join forces for remote onboarding and eKYC for the gambling industry

Wednesday 22 April 2020 13:30 CET | News

AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and authentication solutions provider Jumio has partnered with Playtech, the gambling industry's technology company. 

As part of the agreement, Jumio joins Playtech’s SAAS programme, whereby Playtech’s operators and suppliers across the industry’s popular product categories, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker, are given access to a range of different enabling technologies and services.

Jumio’s ID Verification and Document Verification solutions are available to Playtech’s ecosystem of operators to support them as they onboard new customers and help comply with emerging regulations across the industry. With Jumio ID Verification, gambling operators are able to establish the genuine identity of their remote players by verifying government-issued identity documents. The company’s Document Verification enables new players to verify their address using their smartphone or webcam, instead of physically visiting a casino. It allows customers to quickly scan documents such as utility bills, credit card statements, and bank statements, even if the documents are crumpled or creased.


Keywords: Jumio, Playtech, partnership, remote onboarding, eKYC, gaming, AI, identity verification, authentication, ID, bills, credit card, banks
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
