Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

JCB, Nexi team up to secure online payments for merchants

Tuesday 14 July 2020 08:19 CET | News

Nexi and JCB have collaborated to make it easier for merchants to 'get close' to their customers – specifically Asian-Pacific buyers – by securely facilitating online payments.

Their aim is to reduce the stress of social distancing and travel restrictions caused by the recent healthcare emergency. As such, J/Secure 2.0 is JCB's payment authentication programme, and it will enable safe online shopping from a merchant's website, or mobile application and will be live for the first time in Europe. It will be available to JCB's 140+ million cardmembers, while they check out virtually from their favourite Italian brand.

The solution is a step toward Nexi’s commitment to evolve security measures and further pave the way to enable more innovative measures with payment partners, with an international profile, in Italy. J/Secure 2.0 is compliant with the EMV 3-D Secure Protocol and Core Functions Specification and protects cardmembers from identity deception. It will also act as a major gateway into Asia for high-value Italian merchants wanting to expand their customer base across geographical borders and to 'virtual' tourists.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: JCB, Nexi, partnership, security, international ecommerce, safety, online payments, authentication, cardmembers identity, Europe, Italy, APAC
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Italy
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like