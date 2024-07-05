Japan's DNP joins the Open Identity Exchange (OIX)

Following this announcement, Japan’s Dai Nippon Printing (DNP) has joined the Open Identity Exchange (OIX), representing the first company from the country to become a part of its member base of global digital identity providers and businesses.
In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.
OIX represents a UK-based collaborative trade group for organisations involved in digital identity, to foster trusted and interoperable digital IDs. DNP operates both domestically and internationally, and it has branched into ID card production and electronics.
By becoming a member of OIX, DNP is expected to engage with global experts and contribute to discussions on trust frameworks, as well as the interoperability of digital identities. The partnership will also optimise the overall development and implementation of smart digital IDs. DNP joins a team of 61 other member organisations in OIX but is also among the first based in the APAC region.
At the same time, DNP has a keen interest in digital identities and was developed to work closely with key organisations and enterprises in this space. The connection with DNP and other OIC members will give the company the possibility to explore progress across the APAC region more deeply and securely, at an important time for the global interoperability work.
OIX also posted a series of educational videos with the aim of boosting the general understanding and knowledge of digital ID.
