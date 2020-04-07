IXOPAY partners NOTO to help clients boost fraud prevention

The payment orchestration platform IXOPAY and NOTO, a solution provider for financial crime, have announce their partnership.
The partnership allows merchants connected to the IXOPAY platform, as well as white label clients, to access and use NOTO’s fraud prevention services.
Those who choose to use NOTO can put it into action at multiple customer interaction points, which will assist them in screening payments and creating customer profiles that can then be used to detect payment fraud and assist with auditing. Users will have the ability to place multiple decision-making calls throughout the payment transaction flow, allowing for accurate outcomes with a low level of false positives.
Working together, IXOPAY and NOTO can aggregate and profile data across multiple channels, allowing for the identification of both fraudsters and legitimate customers.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions