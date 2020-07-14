Ipsidy upgrades its facial recognition products with web browser app support

Ipsidy’s IDaaS platform uses a seamless web interface to provide facial biometric identity services, without additional steps such as downloading a mobile application. Through a desktop web-browser or a link sent via SMS to their mobile devices, users can provide a selfie to confirm identity online.
In addition, the security and trust features embedded in the mobile application and SDK are transferred to the web browser solution for a frictionless experience. These features include upgraded image quality, selfie liveness detection, and anti-spoofing to facilitate online financial application and enrolment, student onboarding, access verification, and sale of age-restricted products.
The web-browser application is also available for Verified which provides mobile multi-factor authentication. Combining Proof and liveness detection, Verified conducts a biometric audit of consent and identity verification across online transactions, funds transfers, account changes or customer support activity.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions