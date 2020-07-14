Sections
News

Ipsidy upgrades its facial recognition products with web browser app support

Tuesday 14 July 2020 08:25 CET | News

Ipsidy has upgraded its biometric facial recognition products Proof and Verified with standard web browser app support for mobile and desktop users to prevent identity fraud.

Ipsidy’s IDaaS platform uses a seamless web interface to provide facial biometric identity services, without additional steps such as downloading a mobile application. Through a desktop web-browser or a link sent via SMS to their mobile devices, users can provide a selfie to confirm identity online. 

In addition, the security and trust features embedded in the mobile application and SDK are transferred to the web browser solution for a frictionless experience. These features include upgraded image quality, selfie liveness detection, and anti-spoofing to facilitate online financial application and enrolment, student onboarding, access verification, and sale of age-restricted products.

The web-browser application is also available for Verified which provides mobile multi-factor authentication. Combining Proof and liveness detection, Verified conducts a biometric audit of consent and identity verification across online transactions, funds transfers, account changes or customer support activity.


Keywords: Ipsidy, biometrics, facial recognition, identity, authentication, online transactions, liveness detection, onboarding, spoofing
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
