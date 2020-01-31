iovation research: bonus abuse, credit card fraud, and self-exclusion are on the rise

iovation has released its 2020 iGaming Report, which analyses more than four billion global online gambling transactions the company screened for fraud indicators over the past 15 years.
The report shows that bonus abuse was the number one reported fraud by iovation’s customers for the third year in a row, rising 72% from 2018 to 2019. Bonus abusers use multiple accounts with different email addresses in order to claim the same bonus sometimes hundreds of times, which is often against gambling operators’ terms.
Another key trend in the report was the rise in self-exclusion, as iovation received over 363,000 reports of player self-exclusion in 2019. This represents a 63% increase over 2018. Self-exclusion is when a player admits they have a gambling problem and tells an operator not to allow them to gamble; however, sometimes a self-excluded gambler tries to set up a new account, with the information of another family member, when they have a change of heart.
Other key findings show:
