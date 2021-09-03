|
Invidem launches its KYC service

Friday 3 September 2021 12:26 CET | News

Invidem has announced that it is now accessible to Nordic businesses requiring generic and compliant KYC information.

Invidem was founded by six banks in the Nordics – Danske Bank, DNB, Handelsbanken, Nordea, SEB and Swedbank – as a joint venture for the common good. The company uses technology to create a KYC process while at the same time advancing financial crime prevention.

The company aims to simplify the handling of generic KYC information for all involved parties with the user experience as a top priority. 


Keywords: product launch, KYC, financial crime, AML
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Sweden
