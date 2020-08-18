Sections
News

Intrasoft International teamed up with Salt Edge to broadcast PSD2 and SCA compliance

Tuesday 18 August 2020 11:41 CET | News

Salt Edge has partnered with Intrasoft International to help banks and electronic money institutions with PSD2 and SCA compliance.

According to the press release, Intrasoft is a Europe-based IT and services group that offers business solutions to institutions, supporting digital transformation and industry-specific initiatives. 

Therefore, Intrasoft’s banking solutions portfolio will benefit from Salt Edge PSD2 compliance toolkit to help institutions unlock the full value of open banking, while the Salt Edge Authenticator app will create a secure payment environment.

Moreover, it was reported that Intrasoft will use Salt Edge PSD2 and SCA compliance solutions to help an electronic money institution in Greece, a subsidiary of a group that serves more than 100 million customers globally, to become fully compliant with the directive.

Keywords: Intrasoft International, Salt Edge, PSD2, SCA, compliance, open banking, Salt Edge Authenticator, secure payment, electronic money institution, Europe, Greece
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Europe
Banking & Fintech

