Intix's xCOMPLY guides financial institutions through regulatory landscapes

xCOMPLY achieves compliance by helping financial institutions to know their transaction (KYT) in a holistic and deep way. By combining transaction data with additional data sets, xCOMPLY will deliver contextual insights to support compliance with regulatory obligations. Understanding the origin of a payment allows financial institutions to analyse end-to-end business context and avoid non-compliance.
Intix explained the product strategy decision by stating that every piece of data counts in compliance operations. There is no escape for financial institutions to knowing their transactions as deeply as possible: they ought to get a holistic view on payments and their business context to comply with regulatory obligations. The company designed xCOMPLY to help them achieve this efficiently.
xCOMPLY enriches Intix’ product portfolio which also includes xTRAIL for instant access to transaction data, and xTRACE for end-to-end transaction tracking, business activity monitoring, and alerting.
Intix is a data management company that serves global transaction banks around the world. It has developed a comprehensive, one-stop-shop technology solution for financial institutions to develop a competitive advantage using transaction data. From finding the needle in the transaction haystack, to fixing the friction in the transaction flow, and knowing transactions as deeply as possible for compliance and audit, Intix helps financial institutions serve their clients better and streamline compliance operations.
