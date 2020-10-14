|
Interpaylink, iDenfy to launch digital user onboarding

Wednesday 14 October 2020 13:55 CET | News

Lithuania-based online payment company Interpaylink has partnered with identity verification company iDenfy to accomplish remote user identification.

With their identity verification solution, Interpaylink aims to verify their users remotely and satisfy all legal and technical requirements of the EU and Lithuanian regulation. Interpaylink's mobile app is integrated with iDenfy, supporting the payment company to onboard customers from Asia and Europe.

iDenfy takes a picture of the clients and their ID documents and checks if they are tampered or forged. Afterwards, it transmits data to Interpaylink's server within a few minutes. iDenfy's ID document detection solution can analyse 1300 types of ID documents from more than 200 countries, according to the official press release.


