Igoria Trade selects Nets Group to deliver its risk management solution

Wednesday 26 May 2021 15:46 CET | News

Igoria Trade, a Poland-based payment institution, has selected Nets Group to deliver its risk management solution in a bid to enhance security for business and individual cardholders.

The partnership expands Nets’ presence in Poland, following the acquisition of local payment services provider Polskie ePłatności in 2020.

Igoria Trade, which operates the IgoriaCard and Trejdoo financial platform, has a Mastercard principal member license for issuing payment instruments via a branded multicurrency prepaid card. The new solution, in partnership with Nets, will provide payment security products and services for Igoria Trade’s payment products, including multicurrency card payments, money transfers, and escrow accounts.


