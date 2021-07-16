|
iGaming software provider Soft2Bet teams with Onfido for ID verification

Friday 16 July 2021 14:15 CET | News

Cyprus-based B2B software solution for iGaming Soft2Bet has teamed up with UK-based ID verification and authentication provider Onfido.

In order to deliver a more seamless user experience for customers while minimising fraud, Onfido’s solution employs AI and face biometrics to validate users’ identities. The integration streamlines KYC requirements and automates customer onboarding, allowing the casino and sportsbook platform provider to quickly verify the legitimacy of consumers’ genuine identities.

Users just take a selfie with their government-issued ID, which Onfido verifies is real and not forged before matching it to the user’s face. This verifies that the individual presenting the identity is the rightful owner and that they are physically present.


More: Link


Keywords: partnership, identity verification, fraud detection, digital onboarding
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United Kingdom
