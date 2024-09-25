IDVerse beta launches Face Access

In a bid to further increase security and safeguard customers, IDVerse beta launched Face Access, its latest solution for user authentication, which conducts liveness detection and face matching in real time. Through this, the company aims to enable businesses to instantly reauthenticate users in a more optimised manner.
Biometric accuracy, with the solution leveraging biometric algorithms tested by third-party companies;
Deepfake Defender which offers liveness video fraud assessment with ISO 30107-3 compliance for Presentation Attack Detection;
Zero Bias AI which ensures inclusivity, allowing businesses to authenticate individuals without bias or exclusion;
Security and scalability through a serverless architecture enabled by AWS, with Face Access being adaptable to any size of business or transaction volume;
No data retention, with the solution operating without keeping facial images, enabling businesses to comply with privacy regulations.
