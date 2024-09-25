Subscribe
IDVerse beta launches Face Access

Wednesday 25 September 2024 14:05 CET | News

Identity verification provider IDVerse has announced the beta launch of Face Access, a solution developed to optimise and augment user authentication. 

In a bid to further increase security and safeguard customers, IDVerse beta launched Face Access, its latest solution for user authentication, which conducts liveness detection and face matching in real time. Through this, the company aims to enable businesses to instantly reauthenticate users in a more optimised manner.

IDVerse announces the beta launch of Face Access

Additionally, the solution was built on IDVerse’s identity verification infrastructure, integrating spoof detection and facial matching. Further augmented by the company’s proprietary biometric genome, FeatureID, Face Access focuses on enabling businesses to authenticate customers without being required to store or manage sensitive facial data, which in turn provides a scaled level of privacy and safety. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from IDVerse underlined that their company’s biometric technology works towards improving and advancing user authentication, making it more efficient for companies to validate their customers. Also, the solution intends to eliminate the need for other authentication methods, including OTPs and security questions while providing an advanced user experience.

IDVerse’s Face Access features and capabilities

Eliminating traditional complexities to user authentication allows IDVerse to solidify its position in the market and equip businesses with an efficient, secure, and scalable solution that augments the user experience and operational costs. Among the features of Face Access, the company mentions:

  • Biometric accuracy, with the solution leveraging biometric algorithms tested by third-party companies;

  • Deepfake Defender which offers liveness video fraud assessment with ISO 30107-3 compliance for Presentation Attack Detection;

  • Zero Bias AI which ensures inclusivity, allowing businesses to authenticate individuals without bias or exclusion;

  • Security and scalability through a serverless architecture enabled by AWS, with Face Access being adaptable to any size of business or transaction volume;

  • No data retention, with the solution operating without keeping facial images, enabling businesses to comply with privacy regulations. 


identity verification, digital identity, online authentication, biometric authentication, product launch
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: IDVerse
Countries: World
Industry Events

