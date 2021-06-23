|
IDnow launches around the clock AML-compliant video identifications

Wednesday 23 June 2021 14:57 CET | News

IDnow has announced the launch of AML-compliant video identifications around the clock.

Users can now perform non-automated identity verification procedures at any time due to the overnight operation. The new service offering is available in English and German.

Furthermore, IDnow’s structure is comprised of 20 geographically distributed ident centre locations. The sites are located in various cities across Germany and Europe in a bid to boost the level of data protection.

According to the press release, the multilingual fraud and identification specialists, who can also offer the service in French, Italian, and Spanish, are trained on the BaFin process, the data protection regulations, and the common forgery and fraud possibilities.


Keywords: AML, fraud prevention, identity verification
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
