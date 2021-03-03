|
IDnow acquires identity Trust Management

Wednesday 3 March 2021

IDnow, a provider of Identity Verification-as-a-Service solutions, has agreed to acquire identity Trust Management, a Germany-based provider of digital and offline identification solutions. 

The combined product portfolio will offer a set of identity verification methods ranging from automated to human-assisted and from purely online to POS. All these methods will be made available via the IDnow platform.

IDnow will retain identity Trust Management’s Düsseldorf location as well as its employees.


Keywords: digital identity, POS
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Germany
