News

IDEX Biometrics featured in digital RMB hardware wallet trials

Friday 19 February 2021 15:39 CET | News

IDEX Biometrics has announced that its fingerprint sensors and biometric software have been included in digital Renminbi (RMB) trials launched by the Postal Savings Bank of China.

IDEX’s technology is included as part of a hardware wallet which supports both online and offline payments. In addition to being used for digital RMB payments, the wallet also acts as a digital health card.

The wallet aims to enable certain segments of the population, such as the elderly, to perform digital transactions without needing a smartphone.


More: Link


Keywords: IDEX Biometrics, digital RMB, digital Renminbi, digital yuan, CBDC, China, Asia, biometric authentication, fraud prevention, digital identity
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: China
