|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Identity verification startup Trustmatic launches in Ireland

Tuesday 15 June 2021 15:01 CET | News

Ireland-based Trustmatic has announced its launch and entry into the online identity verification market, and a strategic partnership with Innovatrics, a global player in biometric technology.

Trustmatic’s Onboarding Trust Platform helps to reduce fraud and improve the customer onboarding experience by guiding users to capture their identity document and a high-quality selfie via their smartphone or webcam.

Trustmatic’s technology then verifies the ID is genuine by extracting the data and performing AI-powered checks using computer vision, facial biometrics, and liveness detection. At the same time, the Trustmatic algorithms can assess each onboarding attempt in real-time and establish if the onboarding is genuine.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, partnership, digital identity, identity verification, biometrics
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Ireland
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like