Identity verification company Alloy raises USD 40 mln

Alloy, the identity operating system for the financial services industry, has raised USD 40 million in Series B funding led by Canapi Ventures.
Alloy helps banks and fintechs make identity and risk decisions using a single API service and SaaS platform that works across 60 identity providers. From initial customer onboarding to ongoing transactions and events, Alloy leverages data to enable financial institutions to make real-time decisions about high-cost financial risk.
Fintechs and banks such as Ally Bank, Evolve Bank & Trust, and Brex are turning to Alloy to automate their increasingly complex risk decisions.
The funds will be used primarily for investments into the Alloy team. Longer term, Alloy will focus on expanding its R&D to bring new products to market related to transaction and credit decisioning as well as document verification.
Other investors that participated in the funding include Addie Lerner, founder and managing partner at Avid Ventures, and Victoria Treyger, general partner and managing director at Felicis Ventures, who led the firm's fintech investments in Hippo and SentiLink.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions