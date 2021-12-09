|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Identitii joins global NICE Actimize X-Sight marketplace

Thursday 9 December 2021 14:06 CET | News

Australia-base fintech Identitii has announced it has joined the NICE Actimize X-Sight marketplace, which matches technology providers with companies searching for financial crime solutions.

The NICE Actimize X-Sight Marketplace is a financial crime ecosystem that connects financial institutions with technology providers offering data, applications, and tools. Identitii’s AUSTRAC reporting platform, which will be offered through the X-Sight Marketplace, can be integrated into the NICE Actimize financial crime solutions suite.

Further augmenting NICE Actimize’s solutions for the Australian market, Identitii’s software-as-a-service Regulatory Reporting platform helps financial institutions automate AML/CTF reporting to reduce the risk of non-compliance with financial crime regulations.

Initially available for AUSTRAC reporting in Australia, the Identitii platform adapts for regulatory requirements in other countries, with New Zealand and Canada among the jurisdictions to be added soon.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: fintech , AML, CFT, compliance, partnership, NICE Actimize, digital identity
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like