iDenfy team up with Smart Engines to upgrade its identity verification tech

Friday 18 December 2020 13:54 CET | News

Identity verification solution provider iDenfy has announces a partnership with the science-based company Smart Engines

Via this partnership, Smart Engines helps iDenfy with AI-driven ID documents recognition and document authentication techs to make the identification process quick and secure.

iDenfy will facilitate the document scanning service; using Smart Engines' latest identity document's security features to determine whether the ID document is valid. No document images containing sensitive and personal data are transferred to any third-party servers, and no cloud or internet-based servers for the recognition process are used.


