News

iDenfy partners with European Merchant Bank

Wednesday 2 February 2022 12:12 CET | News

Lithuania-based fintech iDenfy has partnered with European Merchant Bank, a digital bank licenced by the European Central Bank.

Since its beginning in 2017, iDenfy has made over 300 partners in various industries worldwide and has become a competitor in the identity verification and fraud prevention market. With iDenfy’s services, EMBank will ensure safety, security, and regulatory compliance while maintaining a user-friendly client experience.

Earlier in 2022, iDenfy has launched a new version of phone verification to deter fraud. Companies can use iDenfy’s phone verification product to double-check their customers by sending them a one-time password or ‘text to speech’ message. It can be used both as an additional fraud prevention tool and as part of the onboarding process.

To find more about iDenfy, check their profile on our company database.


Keywords: fintech, iDenfy, partnership, banks, digital banking
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Lithuania
