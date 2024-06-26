Subscribe
iDenfy partners BetHub to improve ID verification and security

Wednesday 26 June 2024

iDenfy, a Lithuanian-based regtech, has partnered with BetHub, an online gaming operator in Bulgaria, to enhance verification accuracy and KYC compliance on the platform.

 

This collaboration aims to protect BetHub against unwanted users, including duplicate accounts and underage gamers. In the regulated iGaming, sports betting, and online casino industry, robust identity verification is essential. BetHub, operating in this high-risk sector, continually seeks automated methods to improve user experience and fraud prevention.

The company faced challenges in managing suspicious new users, such as those using blocklisted IP addresses or creating duplicate accounts. Without a fully automated KYC process, handling these registrations was time-consuming and risked the business's reputation.



 

BetHub offers online sports events and casino games, aiming to provide a secure environment for age-appropriate users. To enhance platform safety and client protection against fraud, BetHub integrated iDenfy's biometric ID verification solution. This allows BetHub to adopt a more scalable approach by automating the KYC process, which saves time and human resources, and ensures accuracy in verifying user identities.

Using ID verification technology

iDenfy's technology extracts data from government-issued ID documents and includes selfie checks to ensure genuine identities, onboarding only legal, age-appropriate users.

The verification software utilizes advanced biometric and face recognition algorithms to prevent the use of fake images and other fraudulent attempts. It can recognize, verify, and extract information from over 3,000 identity documents across 200 countries and territories, ensuring comprehensive identity document analysis with a 99.99% success rate. This technology offers 24/7 oversight by expert reviewers, guaranteeing accuracy and compliance while minimizing system errors and fraud attempts.

By partnering with iDenfy, BetHub aims to offer a secure betting experience. iDenfy is committed to maintaining high standards of security and compliance, providing advanced identity verification technologies to help businesses like BetHub enhance their verification processes, reduce fraud, and build user trust.

